The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2018 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC business advisors. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register at the links below.

2018 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

January 30, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

February 13, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

February 27, 2017: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

March 13, 2018: GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)

March 27, 2018: HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)

April 10, 2018: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

April 24, 2018: HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)

May 8, 2018: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

May 22, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

June 5, 2018: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

June 19, 2018: GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)

July 10, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

July 24, 2018: HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)

July 31, 2018: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

August 7, 2018: HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)

August 14, 2018: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

September 4-7, 2018: LIVE Workshop at the 2018 America’s SBDC Conference in Washington

September 18, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

September 25, 2018: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)

October 9, 2018: GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)

October 23, 2018: HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)

November 6, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)

November 20, 2018: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)

December 4, 2018: HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)

December 18, 2018: Understanding IP Protection (Register)

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.