2018 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2018 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC business advisors. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register at the links below.

2018 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

  • January 30, 2018:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • February 13, 2018:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • February 27, 2017:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)
  • March 13, 2018:  GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)
  • March 27, 2018:  HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)
  • April 10, 2018:  SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)
  • April 24, 2018:  HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)
  • May 8, 2018:  Understanding IP Protection (Register)
  • May 22, 2018:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • June 5, 2018:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)
  • June 19, 2018:  GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)
  • July 10, 2018:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • July 24, 2018:  HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)
  • July 31, 2018:  SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)
  • August 7, 2018: HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)
  • August 14, 2018: Understanding IP Protection (Register)
  • September 4-7, 2018:  LIVE Workshop at the 2018 America’s SBDC Conference in Washington
  • September 18, 2018: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • September 25, 2018:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)
  • October 9, 2018:  GIS: All About GIS Research (Register)
  • October 23, 2018:  HR: Considerations for Your Small Biz Clients (Register)
  • November 6, 2018:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • November 20, 2018:  SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)
  • December 4, 2018:  HR: Generations in the Workplace (Register)
  • December 18, 2018:  Understanding IP Protection (Register)

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

