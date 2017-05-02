The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC business advisors. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.
Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register at the links below.
2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:
- February 14, 2017: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
- February 28, 2017: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)
- March 14, 2017: All About GIS: Requesting Research (Register)
- March 28, 2017: All About GIS: Putting it To Use (Register)
- April 11, 2017: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)
- April 25, 2017: HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients (Register)
- May 2, 2017: Understanding IP Protection (Register)
- May 16, 2017: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success
- May 30, 2017: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet
- June 13, 2017: All About GIS: Requesting Research
- June 27, 2017: All About GIS: Putting it To Use
- July 11, 2017: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients
- July 25, 2017: HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients
- August 8, 2017: Understanding IP Protection
- August 22, 2017: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success
- September 4-8, 2017: LIVE Workshop at the 2017 America’s SBDC Conference in Nashville
- September 12, 2017: Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet
- September 26, 2017: All About GIS: Requesting Research
- October 10, 2017: All About GIS: Putting it To Use
- October 24, 2017: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients
- November 7, 2017: HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients
- November 28, 2017: Understanding IP Protection
- December 12, 2017: Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success
Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.