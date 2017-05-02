Official SBDC Advisor Login Here All Other Site Areas Are Open to the Public.
2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC business advisors. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register at the links below.

2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors:

  • February 14, 2017:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success (Register)
  • February 28, 2017:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet (Register)
  • March 14, 2017:  All About GIS: Requesting Research (Register)
  • March 28, 2017:  All About GIS: Putting it To Use (Register)
  • April 11, 2017:  SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients (Register)
  • April 25, 2017:  HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients (Register)
  • May 2, 2017:  Understanding IP Protection (Register)
  • May 16, 2017:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success
  • May 30, 2017:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet
  • June 13, 2017:  All About GIS: Requesting Research
  • June 27, 2017:  All About GIS: Putting it To Use
  • July 11, 2017: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients
  • July 25, 2017:  HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients
  • August 8, 2017: Understanding IP Protection
  • August 22, 2017:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success
  • September 4-8, 2017:  LIVE Workshop at the 2017 America’s SBDC Conference in Nashville
  • September 12, 2017:  Best Practices: Getting Results with SBDCNet
  • September 26, 2017:  All About GIS: Requesting Research
  • October 10, 2017:  All About GIS: Putting it To Use
  • October 24, 2017: SBDCNet’s Website: Resources for Advisors & Clients
  • November 7, 2017: HR Resources: Considerations for Your Clients
  • November 28, 2017: Understanding IP Protection
  • December 12, 2017:  Overview of SBDCNet: Your Partner for Client Success

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2017 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

