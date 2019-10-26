Minority-Owned Small Business Resources

Minority-owned small business information center includes resources, information, and links to assist minorities with starting or growing their small business. The Minority Business Development Agency recognizes minority-owned businesses as those owned by African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and Pacific Islanders, or American Indians and Alaska Natives. The most recent U.S. Business Fact Sheets from the MBDA indicates that there are about 8 million minority-owned businesses, or about 29% of all U.S. businesses.
Federal Resources for Minority-Owned Small Business
- Minority Business Development Agency – part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, specifically created to encourage the creation, growth, and expansion of minority-owned businesses in the United States.
- 8(a) Business Development program – program to help provide a level playing field for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities
- Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development – government agency focused on helping Indian communities gain economic self-sufficiency through the development of their energy and mineral resources, application of established business practices, and co-sponsorship of innovative training programs
Minority-Owned Small Business Associations and Organizations
- Latin Business Association – provides resources to promote the growth of the Latino business community
- Minority Enterprise Development Corp. – a partnership of public, private and nonprofit agencies supporting minority business leaders
- The National Black Chamber of Commerce – representing 95,000 Black-owned businesses and 190 affiliates in the United States and internationally
- The National Minority Business Council, Inc. – provides business assistance, educational opportunities, seminars, purchasing listings and related services to
- National Minority Supplier Development Council – advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members
- U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce – organization representing Pan Asian American and their related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services
- U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. – provides advocacy, access to capital, contracting opportunities, training and development
- U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – provides business partnerships, through dialogue, networking, workshops, and more for Hispanic Owned businesses
Financial Resources for Minority-Owned Small Business
- ACCION – microfinance organization that supports Hispanic businesses, among other minority-owned businesses, through micro-loans of up to $50,000 and financial education
- Grants and Loans – business consulting, procurement matching and financial assistance to minority-owned firms
- First Nations Development Institute Grants – improves economic conditions for Native Americans through direct financial grants, technical assistance & training, and advocacy & policy
- Minority-Owned Businesses – what you need know to get certified and take advantage of the grants, loans, and government programs specifically designed to help minority-owned businesses
SBA’s grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, intermediary lending institutions, and state and local governments in an effort to expand and enhance small business technical and financial assistance. Other federal grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, and state and local governments and are not given directly to small businesses. A list of Federal Grant programs can be found on SBA’s web site at: SBA Federal Grant Resources.
Unfortunately, some unscrupulous operators sell manuals, workshops and other materials on how to obtain “free money.” To find out how to avoid these scams, see the Federal Trade Commission’s article about wealth building scams.
Other Resources for Minority-Owned Small Businesses
- Black Enterprise – business news, educational tools, and minority business trends
- Making It TV – information pertaining to minority enterprises
- Minority Business Entrepreneur – serves as a forum for minority and women business owners, corporations and government agencies concerned with minority and women business enterprise development
- Operation Hope Small-Business Empowerment Program – intensive course, anchored by entrepreneurship training, allows participants to master business basics and gain access to funding to support a strong launch and the ongoing growth of their businesses
- Hispanic Network – a Latino business & employment magazine
- Latin Biz Today – resources on starting and growing a business directed at Hispanic business owners
- The Asian Entrepreneur –digital publication and information exchange with content from Asian entrepreneur in the U.S. and Asia
- Native Business – promoting and advancing Native American business, entrepreneurship and economic development
