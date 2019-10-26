Minority-Owned Small Business Resources

Minority-owned small business information center includes resources, information, and links to assist minorities with starting or growing their small business. The Minority Business Development Agency recognizes minority-owned businesses as those owned by African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and Pacific Islanders, or American Indians and Alaska Natives. The most recent U.S. Business Fact Sheets from the MBDA indicates that there are about 8 million minority-owned businesses, or about 29% of all U.S. businesses.

You can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Federal Resources for Minority-Owned Small Business

Minority Business Development Agency – part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, specifically created to encourage the creation, growth, and expansion of minority-owned businesses in the United States.

8(a) Business Development program – program to help provide a level playing field for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities

Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development – government agency focused on helping Indian communities gain economic self-sufficiency through the development of their energy and mineral resources, application of established business practices, and co-sponsorship of innovative training programs

Minority-Owned Small Business Associations and Organizations

Financial Resources for Minority-Owned Small Business

ACCION – microfinance organization that supports Hispanic businesses, among other minority-owned businesses, through micro-loans of up to $50,000 and financial education

Grants and Loans – business consulting, procurement matching and financial assistance to minority-owned firms

First Nations Development Institute Grants – improves economic conditions for Native Americans through direct financial grants, technical assistance & training, and advocacy & policy

Minority-Owned Businesses – what you need know to get certified and take advantage of the grants, loans, and government programs specifically designed to help minority-owned businesses

SBA’s grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, intermediary lending institutions, and state and local governments in an effort to expand and enhance small business technical and financial assistance. Other federal grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, and state and local governments and are not given directly to small businesses. A list of Federal Grant programs can be found on SBA’s web site at: SBA Federal Grant Resources.

Unfortunately, some unscrupulous operators sell manuals, workshops and other materials on how to obtain “free money.” To find out how to avoid these scams, see the Federal Trade Commission’s article about wealth building scams.

Other Resources for Minority-Owned Small Businesses

Additional Small Business Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo credit: Photo by Christina Morillo on Pexels.

Sharing is caring!