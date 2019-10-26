Finance and Financing Your Small Business



Running a business is challenging, and the state of your finances can be the difference between closing the doors or opening a new location. Many small businesses struggle with finance, but with some awareness, the numbers don’t have to be too scary. Whether you are just starting up, trying to turn a profit, want to buy an existing business or ready to retire, the materials and resources presented here can help small businesses make educated decisions in financing your venture to give your company a competitive edge.

Sourcing Capital

Debt

Loans – assistance on loans guaranteed by the SBA including 7(a) Loan Program, Microloans, the CDC/504 Loan Program and Disaster Loans

Small Business Loans – breakdown of loans available to small businesses

Debt Financing – everything you need to know about debt financing

Basics of Debt Financing – a complete breakdown of debt financing

Equity

Equity Financing – examples of equity available to businesses

Equity Financing Options – different types of equity financing options

Equity Financing 101 – everything you need to know about equity financing

Grants

SBA’s grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, intermediary lending institutions, and state and local governments in an effort to expand and enhance small business technical and financial assistance. Other federal grant programs generally support non-profit organizations, and state and local governments and are not given directly to small businesses. A list of Federal Grant programs can be found on SBA’s web site at: SBA Federal Grant Resources.

Unfortunately, some profit of the promise of helping people find “free money” through manuals, workshops and other materials. To find out how to avoid these scams, see the Federal Trade Commission’s article about wealth building scams.

Business Structure

Managing Your Finances

Tips & Guides

Issues for Small Businesses

Buying or Selling a Business

Buying a Business

Selling a Business

Checklists

Valuation

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

