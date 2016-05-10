Official SBDC Advisor Login Here All Other Site Areas Are Open to the Public.
2016 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2016 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions are held twice per month and cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register to attend here or at the links below.

2016 Lunch & Learn Calendar

  • February 9, 2016:  Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
  • February 23, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • March 8, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • March 22, 2016:  SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
  • April 12, 2016:  Requesting GIS Research (Register)
  • April 26, 2016:  Putting GIS to Use (Register)
  • May 10, 2016:  IP Protection (Register)
  • May 24, 2016:  Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
  • June 14, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • June 28, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • July 12, 2016: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources  (Register)
  • July 26, 2016:  Requesting GIS Research (Register)
  • August 9, 2016: Putting GIS to Use  (Register)
  • August 23, 2016:  IP Protection (Register)
  • September 13, 2016:  Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
  • September 20, 2016:  LIVE Workshop at the 2016 ASBDC Convention in Orlando
  • September 27, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • October 11, 2016:  Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • October 25, 2016: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
  • November 8, 2016: Requesting GIS Research  (Register)
  • December 13, 2016:  Putting GIS to Use (Register)

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2016 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

