The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2016 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC business advisors. Sessions are held twice per month and cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.
Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register to attend here or at the links below.
2016 Lunch & Learn Calendar
- February 9, 2016: Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
- February 23, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- March 8, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- March 22, 2016: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- April 12, 2016: Requesting GIS Research (Register)
- April 26, 2016: Putting GIS to Use (Register)
- May 10, 2016: IP Protection (Register)
- May 24, 2016: Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
- June 14, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- June 28, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- July 12, 2016: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- July 26, 2016: Requesting GIS Research (Register)
- August 9, 2016: Putting GIS to Use (Register)
- August 23, 2016: IP Protection (Register)
- September 13, 2016: Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
- September 20, 2016: LIVE Workshop at the 2016 ASBDC Convention in Orlando
- September 27, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- October 11, 2016: Getting Results with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- October 25, 2016: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- November 8, 2016: Requesting GIS Research (Register)
- December 13, 2016: Putting GIS to Use (Register)
Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2016 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. If you have questions, please Contact Us.