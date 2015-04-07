The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC advisors. Sessions are held twice per month and cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.
Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register to attend here.
2015 Lunch & Learn Calendar
- January 13, 2015: Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
- January 27, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- February 10, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- February 24, 2015: Requesting GIS Research (Register)
- March 10, 2015: Putting GIS to Use (Register)
- March 24, 2015: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- April 7, 2015: IP Protection (Register)
- April 21, 2015: Q&A with SBDCNet Team (Register)
- May 5, 2015: Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
- May 19, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- June 9, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- June 23, 2015: Requesting GIS Research (Register)
- July 7, 2015: Putting GIS to Use (Register)
- July 21, 2015: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- August 4, 2015: IP Protection (Register)
- August 18, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
- TBD September 2015: LIVE Workshop at ASBDC Convention (Details)
- September 22, 2015: Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
- October 20, 2015: All About GIS Research (Register)
- November 10, 2015: SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
- December 8, 2015: IP Protection (Register)
Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series.