Official SBDC Advisor Login Here All Other Site Areas Are Open to the Public.
You are here: Home / Small Business Help Topics / 2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series

2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series

Download article as PDF

The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse is happy to announce our 2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series. Join us to learn more about the SBDCNet’s no-cost services for SBDC advisors. Sessions are held twice per month and cover a broad range of topics and information that will assist you and your small business clients.

Each session is held from 12:00 – 12:30pm CST and is limited to 25 participants. View all the details and register to attend here.

2015 Lunch & Learn Calendar

  • January 13, 2015:  Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
  • January 27, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • February 10, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • February 24, 2015:  Requesting GIS Research (Register)
  • March 10, 2015:  Putting GIS to Use (Register)
  • March 24, 2015:  SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
  • April 7, 2015:  IP Protection (Register)
  • April 21, 2015: Q&A with SBDCNet Team (Register)
  • May 5, 2015:  Overview of SBDCNet Services (Register)
  • May 19, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • June 9, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • June 23, 2015:  Requesting GIS Research (Register)
  • July 7, 2015:  Putting GIS to Use (Register)
  • July 21, 2015:  SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
  • August 4, 2015:  IP Protection (Register)
  • August 18, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 1 (Register)
  • TBD September 2015:  LIVE Workshop at ASBDC Convention (Details)
  • September 22, 2015:  Best Practices with SBDCNet Pt. 2 (Register)
  • October 20, 2015:  All About GIS Research (Register)
  • November 10, 2015:  SBDCNet’s Public Website Resources (Register)
  • December 8, 2015:  IP Protection (Register)

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2015 Lunch & Learn Webinar Series.

photo by: frozenchipmunk
Filed Under: Small Business Help Topics
Photo Credit