General Cybersecurity Resources & Contacts

The following are cybersecurity resources and contacts for small businesses. Make sure you also read through our guides:

Cybersecurity Basics for Small Business

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Consulting

Find Your Local SBDC for free professional business advice and no- or low-cost training. View the cybersecurity offerings from these SBDCs:

Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington

Cybercrime Reporting

In addition to local law enforcement, contact these agencies in the event of a cyberattack:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team

Federal Agencies

Visit these major agencies for more on cybersecurity regulations:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Additional Cybersecurity Resources

Visit these resources for general information on cybersecurity for small businesses:

Department of Defense Office of Small Business, SBA Securing Information, NIST Cybersecurity Workshop, Protect Your Workplace, Ten Cybersecurity Tips for Small Businesses, Top Ten Cybersecurity Tips, FTC Start with Security