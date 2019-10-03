The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is pleased to present the Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors! The SBDCNet has again partnered with renowned small business advocate, SBDC consultant and author Ray Sidney-Smith of W3 Consulting to bring this second educational webinar series on digital marketing exclusively to the nationwide SBDC advising community.

If you are an SBDC advisor looking to continue developing your digital marketing skills and learning more about how you can assist your small business clients with their digital marketing strategies, then this is the series for you. The SBDCNet’s Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors builds on our Spring 2019 webinar series and contains 5 sessions. Attendance to our prior digital marketing webinar series is not required for participation in the Fall series.

Registration for each of the 5 sessions must be completed at this link or at the individual links below using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for each of the 5 sessions you would like to attend. If you have questions about the series, please Contact Us.

Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The schedule and sessions are as follows:

Session 1 – Big Fish in a Small Pond: Marketing Small Businesses on the “Other” Social Networks

Thursday, October 17th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

We all know the major social networking platforms on the Web today (i.e., Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn), and how to get your business out in front of your target audience using effective content marketing strategies. But, just as the Small Business market is the majority, there are many, many social networks that don’t get much publicity but represent a large part of the social networking platform market. This is a great opportunity for Small Business!

In this webinar, we cover the “other” social networks your Small Business clients can consider in content and social media marketing efforts. What we discuss in this webinar: What smaller social networks exist? How to find the right small social networks for your SBDC clients on the Web today? What are the best strategies for making the most out of joining small social networks?

Session 2 – A Deeper Look into Email Marketing for Small Business: Intermediate Email Marketing Strategies, Techniques and Tools

Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Email is ubiquitous. In our Spring 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar series earlier this year, Ray went into the basics of email marketing for Small Business and how it is most effective in the SoLoMo Success Strategy.

In this webinar, we are going to take this further with more intermediate email marketing strategies, techniques and tools that your SBDC clients can use when they are ready to take their email list-building, marketing and sales to the next level. What we discuss in this webinar: Email marketing strategies that go beyond the simple email newsletter, What techniques convert emails to sales, Intermediate features of email marketing tools that help increase email deliverability and effectiveness.

Session 3 – Social Media Tools for Small Business

Thursday, October 31st, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

There are so many tools to create, design, manage and track Social Media today! Some work. Some don’t. Others are way too expensive for Small Business.

In this webinar, we take a tour of the Social Media tools that mean business for Small Business. What we discuss in this webinar: Overview of primary tools for being more productive on the major social networks, Key features of these tools that differentiate themselves from one another and other tools on the market, and General pricing of the tools.

Session 4 – Video Marketing Has Arrived and Small Business Can Embrace It

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

Small Business was once limited in the video marketing experiences they could provide to their potential customers. Equipment, labor and know-how were all barriers to entry into a multimedia world. Thankfully, today that has changed dramatically. Not only is equipment inexpensive, consumers have smartphones are are watching videos to the tune of a half-billion hours on YouTube each day. Can your SBDC clients take advantage of this video marketing opportunity? At every level of business, yes.

In this webinar, we’ll cover the strategies that Small Business clients can use to get started and grow into for marketing with video. What we discuss in this webinar: Several video marketing strategies for Small Business, Techniques for shooting video that gets a Small Business message across effectively, and Equipment and tools needed to make that happen.

Session 5 – Selling Online is for Everyone: An eCommerce Deeper Dive

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST. (Click here to Register)

In session 2 of our Spring series, Setting Your Local Website Sales Methodology, Ray touched on the importance of eCommerce and how sales online demanded an effective local business website. There’s much more to eCommerce than setting up a website with an effective sales strategy for your Small Business clients.

In this webinar, we will dive deeper into the details of the components of a strong eCommerce strategy. Your SBDC clients can then swim freely in the marketplace to sell exclusively online or supplement their retail/offline sales. What we discuss in this webinar: eCommerce strategies that work for Small Business, especially local businesses struggling to get online sales, Navigating the offline Point of Sale experience with eCommerce (including inventory tracking, fulfillment and customer experience), Selling like Amazon, Wal-Mart and Target without a multinational IT department, and Best-practices for Small Business when it comes to eCommerce success.

More Information

Learn more about the SBDCNet's market research services for SBDCs here. Learn more about Ray Sidney-Smith here.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse's Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

