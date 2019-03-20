The SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) is pleased to present the 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors! The SBDCNet has partnered with renowned small business advocate, SBDC consultant and author Ray Sidney-Smith of W3 Consulting to bring this educational webinar series exclusively to the nationwide SBDC advising community.

If you are an SBDC advisor interested in learning more about how you can assist your small business clients with their digital marketing strategies, then this is the series for you. The SBDCNet’s 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors contains 5 modules with each building on the next, so attendees should plan to attend all 5 sessions.

Registration for all 5 sessions must be completed at this link using your official SBDC email address (this will be used to verify SBDC affiliation). Make sure to register for all 5 sessions. If you have questions about the series, please Contact Us.

2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors

The schedule and modules are as follows:

Session 1: Local Web Marketing

Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST.

Introduction of the SoLoMo (social media, local and mobile web marketing) success strategy. Community building, content marketing and sales. Developing a web presence with a local-optimized website for your SBDC clients businesses.

Session 2: Setting Your Local Website Sales Methodology

Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST.

Designing your SBDC clients’ sales strategy and funnel. Designing your SBDC clients sales copy and content for humans and Google. Tools to help with website sales (more than just eCommerce).

Session 3: Email Marketing for Local Business

Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST.

Why email marketing is the glue that binds your SBDC clients’ businesses to SoLoMo success strategies. Email marketing strategies that work for SBDC clients’ small businesses. Tools business owners can use for email marketing and how they should be setup (email copy guidelines, where they should be on a local business website and workflow automation and integration).

Session 4: Mobile Marketing for Local Business

Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST.

Think Mobile First strategy for local small businesses. Setup of SBDC clients’ mobile websites. Develop mobile apps for small business and champion a local loyalty program for your region. Connecting your SBDC clients’ offline and mobile/online marketing strategies.

Session 5: Social Media Marketing for Local Business

Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 from 10am to 11am CST.

Community – give, get and belong. SoLoMo success in social media. Content marketing hubs – such as blogs, podcasts or YouTube channels – and best practices for certain business industries. Help SBDC clients’ launch their content marketing hubs.

More Information

Learn more about the SBDCNet's market research services for SBDCs here. Learn more about Ray Sidney-Smith here.

Thank you for your interest in the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse’s 2019 Digital Marketing Webinar Series for SBDC Advisors. If you have questions, please Contact Us.

