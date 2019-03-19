SBDC Day 2019 Celebrates SBDC Assistance

Each year, the nationwide network of small business development centers (SBDC) take a day to recognize their collective accomplishments in helping America’s small businesses succeed. SBDC Day will unite the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have on the small business community at large. This year, SBDC Day is Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 and there is a lot to be celebrated.

With the help of SBDCs all across the country, in-depth clients created 93,471 new jobs, secured $5.9 billion in financing and generated $7 billion in new sales; that’s a new job every 5.6 minutes, $100,000 in new sales every 7.5 minutes and $100,000 in capital every 8.9 minutes. Read more about the real-world impact of SBDCs here.

Join the SBDC Day Celebration

More About SBDCs

Small businesses are job creators and innovators. America’s SBDCs are the nation’s proven, cost-effective and accredited infrastructure focused on small businesses. SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Interested in starting your own business or looking to grow your existing business? Find Your Local Small Business Development Center for no-cost business advice and free or low-cost trainings.

