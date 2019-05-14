National Small Business Awards 2019

The National Small Business Awards is a highlight of National Small Business Week every year. During two ceremonies that kicked off the National Small Business Week, the SBA named the National Small Business Person of the Year and recognized recipients for their excellence in entrepreneurship, exporting, federal contracting, lending, and disaster recovery from a pool of national nominees. Congratulations to the 2019 national winners as well as all the state and territory winners.
National Small Business Person(s) of the Year
2019 National Small Business Person of the Year
Jennifer Herbert, CEO and Jeff Herbert, CSO
Superstition Meadery, LLC (Prescott, AZ)
First Runner-up
Brad Barber, CEO and Angie Barber, COO
Cabin Coffee (Clear Lake, IA)
Second Runner-up
Bert Ortiz, Founder/Co-owner, President/CEO
AVMAC LLC (Chesapeake, VA)
National Small Business Awardees
8(a) Graduate of the Year
Prairie Quest Consulting (Fort Wayne, IN)
Stacey Smith, CEO
2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official
Linda Parks – Ventura County Supervisor, District 2 (Thousand Oaks, CA)
2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer
Christine Nieves Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez Sanchez, Volunteers/Co-Founders
Proyecto de Apoyo Mutuo Mariana (PAM) (Mariana Mutual Support Project) (Humacao, PR)
2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery
Stephanie Vitori, President
Cheeseburger Baby (Miami Beach, FL)
Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Construction Category
Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (Alpharetta, GA)
Ann E. Massey, CEO
Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Manufacturing
Oshkosh Defense, LLC (Oshkosh, WI)
Bridgette Lorrigan-Schuh, Small Business Liaison Manager; Alyssa Hopfensperger, Small Business Liaison Associate; and Travis Schmuhl, Vice President, Global Procurement & Supply Chain
Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – R&D
Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Pasadena, CA)
Felicia Aileen Bell, Manager, Small Business Programs Office
Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Services
Booz Allen Hamilton (McLean, VA)
Linda Asher, Vice President, Financial Services and Lynn Livengood, Manager, Small Business Office
Exporter of the Year
EarthQuaker Devices (Akron, OH)
Julianne Marie Robbins, CEO and Jamie R. Stillman, Founder, President, Product Designer
Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year
Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver, CO)
Ceyl Prinster, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer
National Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
Medved Global, Inc. (Dolores, CO)
Michelle Hicks, President
National Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
Admiral Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Phoenix, AZ)
Jennifer Rahn, President
SCORE
Portland, Maine Chapter (Portland, ME)
Nancy Strojny, Chapter Chair
Small Business Development Center – Excellence and Innovation Award
Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University (Youngstown, OH)
Patricia Veisz, Director
Small Business Investment Company
Eagle Fund III, LP (St. Louis, MO)
Wayne L. Smith II, Managing Director
Veterans Business Outreach Center
Gulf Coast State College (Panama City, FL)
Brenton Peacock, Associate Director
Women’s Business Center
Montana Women’s Business Center at Prospera Business Network (Bozeman, MT)
Suzi Berget White, Director
You can learn more about this year’s national award winners from the National Small Business Week Awards Program.
Resources
Interested in starting your own business or looking to grow your existing business? Find Your Local Small Business Development Center for no-cost business advice and free or low-cost trainings.
If you have a small business resource or SBDC story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.