National Small Business Awards 2019

The National Small Business Awards is a highlight of National Small Business Week every year. During two ceremonies that kicked off the National Small Business Week, the SBA named the National Small Business Person of the Year and recognized recipients for their excellence in entrepreneurship, exporting, federal contracting, lending, and disaster recovery from a pool of national nominees. Congratulations to the 2019 national winners as well as all the state and territory winners.

National Small Business Person(s) of the Year

2019 National Small Business Person of the Year

Jennifer Herbert, CEO and Jeff Herbert, CSO

Superstition Meadery, LLC (Prescott, AZ)

First Runner-up

Brad Barber, CEO and Angie Barber, COO

Cabin Coffee (Clear Lake, IA)

Second Runner-up

Bert Ortiz, Founder/Co-owner, President/CEO

AVMAC LLC (Chesapeake, VA)

National Small Business Awardees



8(a) Graduate of the Year

Prairie Quest Consulting (Fort Wayne, IN)

Stacey Smith, CEO

2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official

Linda Parks – Ventura County Supervisor, District 2 (Thousand Oaks, CA)

2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer

Christine Nieves Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez Sanchez, Volunteers/Co-Founders

Proyecto de Apoyo Mutuo Mariana (PAM) (Mariana Mutual Support Project) (Humacao, PR)

2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Stephanie Vitori, President

Cheeseburger Baby (Miami Beach, FL)

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Construction Category

Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (Alpharetta, GA)

Ann E. Massey, CEO

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Manufacturing

Oshkosh Defense, LLC (Oshkosh, WI)

Bridgette Lorrigan-Schuh, Small Business Liaison Manager; Alyssa Hopfensperger, Small Business Liaison Associate; and Travis Schmuhl, Vice President, Global Procurement & Supply Chain

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – R&D

Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Pasadena, CA)

Felicia Aileen Bell, Manager, Small Business Programs Office

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Services

Booz Allen Hamilton (McLean, VA)

Linda Asher, Vice President, Financial Services and Lynn Livengood, Manager, Small Business Office

Exporter of the Year

EarthQuaker Devices (Akron, OH)

Julianne Marie Robbins, CEO and Jamie R. Stillman, Founder, President, Product Designer

Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year

Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver, CO)

Ceyl Prinster, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

National Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Medved Global, Inc. (Dolores, CO)

Michelle Hicks, President

National Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Admiral Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Phoenix, AZ)

Jennifer Rahn, President

SCORE

Portland, Maine Chapter (Portland, ME)

Nancy Strojny, Chapter Chair

Small Business Development Center – Excellence and Innovation Award

Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University (Youngstown, OH)

Patricia Veisz, Director

Small Business Investment Company

Eagle Fund III, LP (St. Louis, MO)

Wayne L. Smith II, Managing Director

Veterans Business Outreach Center

Gulf Coast State College (Panama City, FL)

Brenton Peacock, Associate Director

Women’s Business Center

Montana Women’s Business Center at Prospera Business Network (Bozeman, MT)

Suzi Berget White, Director

You can learn more about this year’s national award winners from the National Small Business Week Awards Program.

Resources

Interested in starting your own business or looking to grow your existing business? Find Your Local Small Business Development Center for no-cost business advice and free or low-cost trainings.

If you have a small business resource or SBDC story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.

Sharing is caring!