Introducing the SBDC National Blog

For over 20 years, the SBDC National Information Clearinghouse (SBDCNet) has been the premier, centralized research organization for our nation’s network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and the broader small business community. As a first class special library and distribution center, the SBDCNet provides customized, in-depth market research and business development resources to small businesses through the SBDC network and this public website. Entering our 21st year of service, we are proud to expand our services and outreach to include the official SBDC National Blog!

The SBDC National Blog will be your resource for all things small business and SBDC related. Here we will explore topics important to the small business and SBDC community, such as emerging small business trends and new resources, as well as showcase the success of SBDC clients across the country. The SBDC National Blog will also feature our Tech Forward series which will cover technological innovations and new or ongoing technology initiatives from SBDCs across the country.

As your partner for small business success, the SBDCNet’s SBDC National Blog will have something for everyone. Whether you are a prospective or existing small business owner seeking useful small business resources and inspiring stories from other entrepreneurs, or an SBDC professional looking to tap in to the best practices and innovations of other SBDCs, the SBDC National Blog will be your go-to resource.

We look forward to starting this new journey together and encourage you to connect with us and share with your colleagues. Also, if you have a small business resource or SBDC story you think would make a great feature, please Contact Us.

