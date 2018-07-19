This section provides Travel & Tourism links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Industry Overview
The U.S. Travel Association reports that in 2017, domestic travel increased 1.9% totaling 2.25 billion person-trips. With spending of $718.4 billion in 2017, domestic leisure accounted for 79.4% of all tourism in the U.S. The report also highlights the direct and indirect economic impact of the industry, with foodservices and lodging making up the top two spending categories for domestic and international travelers.
Business Associations
- American Hotel & Lodging Association
- Professional Association of Innkeepers International
- Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association
- United States Tour Operators Association
- National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds
- National Tour Association
- Hosteling International – American Youth Hostels
- Dude Ranchers Association
- American Car Rental Association
- Adventure Travel Trade Associations
- Cruise Lines International Association
- The Association of Independent Hospitality Professionals
Business Publications
- Travel Weekly
- Travel Pulse
- tnooz
- Hospitality Net: Latest News
- Hotel News Now
- Travel Agent Central
- Travel Mole
Industry Information
- The U.S. Travel Association – reports domestic and international facts
- Indicators and Statistics from the International Trade Administration
- Industry Outlook, 2018 from Deloitte
- Travel & Tourism Research Association – provides various research studies
- Statistics to Know from Trekk Soft’s annual trend report
Accommodation
- PWC Lodging Research – forecasts hospitality trends
- Accommodation and Food Services Industry Information – industry employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics
- Airbnb & Hotel Performance – from STR
Transportation
- National Household Travel Survey – 2017 Survey by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)
- Airlines for America – insights on air transportation in the U.S. and the economic impact
- Transportation Statistics Annual Report – compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics
Trending Topics
Technology in Tourism
- Top 6 Digital Transformation Trends in Hospitality and Tourism – from Forbes
- Important Mobile Booking Stats for Hotels in 2018 – from Travel Tripper
- Now Boarding: The Future of Travel, Hospitality Industry – from the Wall Street Journal
Conscious Travel
- Ecotourism Explorer – from the International Ecotourism Society
- Eco Tourism – a checklist for starting a nature tourism business from TX Parks and Wildlife
- Sustainable Tourism Practices Checklist – from the Center for Sustainable Tourism
Sharing Economy
- The Impact of the Sharing Economy on Modern Travel – from Travel Technology & Solutions
- How The Sharing Economy Is Making Travel More Accessible And Affordable – from Adventure in You
- The Sharing Economy Meets Reality – article on the disrupting effects of the sharing economy
Additional Resources
