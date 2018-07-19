Official SBDC Advisor Login Here All Other Site Areas Are Open to the Public.
Travel & Tourism

This section provides Travel & Tourism links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Industry Overviewtravel tourism business

The U.S. Travel Association reports that in 2017, domestic travel increased 1.9% totaling 2.25 billion person-trips. With spending of $718.4 billion in 2017, domestic leisure accounted for 79.4% of all tourism in the U.S. The report also highlights the direct and indirect economic impact of the industry, with foodservices and lodging making up the top two spending categories for domestic and international travelers.

Business Associations

Business Publications

Industry Information

Accommodation

Transportation

Trending Topics

Technology in Tourism

Conscious Travel

Sharing Economy

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various Small Business Snapshots and our Sample Business Plans collection. Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

July 19, 2018

