Industry Overview

The beverage industry is divided into two major segments. These two segments are alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages includes the production, distribution and regulatory aspects of the beer, wine, and spirits industries. Nonalcoholic beverages includes the production and distribution of all other drinks containing no alcohol.

Business Publications

Industry Information

Beer & Breweries

See also the SBDCNet Small Business Snapshots for a detailed report on the Brewery Business.

Spirits & Distilleries

Wine & Vineyards

Legal & Regulatory

TTB Alcohol Beverage Regulations – federal resources (laws/regulations, permits, labeling & more) for the beverage alcohol industries from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

Alcohol Policy Information System – detailed information of Alcohol related policies at the state and federal levels from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

National Alcohol Beverage Control Association – resources for control state systems

State Law Database – wine, beer, and distilled spirits laws and regulations by state, issue or a combination of the two (membership required)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

