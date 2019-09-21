Automotive Industry

Published On - September 21, 2019

SBDCNet Market Research Links
Automotive industry
Download as PDF

This section provides Automotive Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

 Automotive Industry Overview

The U.S. automotive industry is the second largest in the world for vehicle sales and production. Auto parts suppliers are directly responsible for 400,000 U.S. jobs, and the total impact of the auto parts industry is estimated to be directly and indirectly responsible for over 4 million jobs. This industry overview is provided by SelectUSA.

Automotive Industry Data
Automotive Industry Resources
Auto Maintenance & Repair
 Auto Aftermarket
 New & Used Car Dealers
 Legal & Regulations
Technology
 Automotive Industry Associations
Automotive Industry Publications
 Trending Topics
Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

Photo by Peter Broomfield on Unsplash

Sharing is caring!