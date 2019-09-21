This section provides Automotive Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business. Additionally, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!
Automotive Industry Overview
The U.S. automotive industry is the second largest in the world for vehicle sales and production. Auto parts suppliers are directly responsible for 400,000 U.S. jobs, and the total impact of the auto parts industry is estimated to be directly and indirectly responsible for over 4 million jobs. This industry overview is provided by SelectUSA.
Automotive Industry Data
- Auto Economic Data – economic contributions of the industry by state, congressional district, state house district, state senate district and county from the Auto Care Association
- Autos Drive America Forward – detailed industry data by state from the Auto Alliance
- American Automobile Manufacturers – map displaying American auto manufacturers and their impact
- Automotive Industry Center – analysis, data, trends, and news from Edmunds
Automotive Industry Resources
Auto Maintenance & Repair
- Automotive Industry Tool Box – resources to help business owners from the Car Care Council
- Automotive Service Industry Tools – free resources from the Automotive Service Association
- Automotive Resources – manufacturer-specific information, to government regulations and online tools from the International Automotive Technicians Network
- Body Shop Business Buyers Guide – buyers guide from Body Shop Business
- Repair Shop Equipment and Premises Selection – breakdown of equipment and location considerations for opening your own repair shop
- Auto Repair Shop – steps to take to open an auto repair shop
- Automotive Repair Fact Sheets – fact sheets for the auto repair and fleet maintenance sectors from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- Lubes-N-Greases – directory, market reports, and resources servicing the lubrication industry
- Retreading and Tire Repair Resources – resources from the Tire Repair Information Bureau
Auto Aftermarket
- Automotive Aftermarket Resources – reports and resources from the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (membership required)
- Automotive Equipment Research Reports – market research reports from the Specialty Equipment Market Association
- Automotive Aftermarket in 2030 – in depth look at the future of the automotive aftermarket from McKinsey
- Automotive Aftermarket Trends and Statistics – trends, statistics, and opportunities in the automotive aftermarket
New & Used Car Dealers
- NADA Used Car Guides for Businesses – valuations for the finance, government, insurance, dealers, and OEMs industries from National Automobile Dealers Association and JD Power
- Auto Retailing: State by State – retail auto industry’s economic impact from the National Automobile Dealers Association
- Auto Consumer Breakdown – what consumers drive by state from the Auto Alliance
- Auto Dealer Management Guides – guides covering various topics impacting dealership management from Driven and the National Automobile Dealers Association
- Used Car Dealer – news, trends, and information impacting used car dealers
Legal & Regulations
- Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards – federal regulations issued from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Regulation of Motor Vehicle Parts – comprehensive guide on state and federal regulations of motor vehicle parts from the Specialty Equipment Market Association
- Regulations for Emissions – regulations and rulemaking documents related to vehicle and engine emissions standards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Technology
- Auto Industry and Technology – a look at the impact of fuel efficient vehicles, AI, autonomous vehicles, and Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS) on the auto industry
- Automotive Innovation Infographic – a look at the ACES framework (Automation, Connected, Electric, and Shared) and their impact on automotive future
- Technology Transforming the Auto Industry – an in depth look at EASCY (electrified, autonomous, shared, connected and “yearly” updated) and their impact on automotive future from PWC
- Automotive Technology Disruptors – technology’s impact on premium auto brands (from Harvard Business Review, registration/subscription required)
Automotive Industry Associations
- Alliance of Automotive Service Providers
- American Automobile Association
- American Automotive Policy
- Automotive Oil Change Association
- Automotive Parts Remanufacturers Association
- Automotive Maintenance Repair Association
- Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
- Original Equipment Suppliers Association
- Specialty Equipment Market Association
Automotive Industry Publications
- Automotive News
- Auto Remarketing
- Assembly Magazine
- Babcox Media
- Modern Tire Dealer
- National Oil & Lube News
- Search Auto Parts
- Tire Business
- Truck Parts & Service Magazine
- Ward’s Automotive
Trending Topics
- Auto Industry and E-Commerce – impact of ecommerce on the auto industry
- Auto Ownership – a look at the impact of autonomous vehicles, ride sharing, and car ownership
- Auto Show Trend Report – trends from the 2018 Auto show
- Auto Trends – a look at car sales, subscription models, electric cars, ride sharing, and autonomous vehicles
- Automotive Industry Trends – trends in the auto industry setting up the stage for innovation and investments
Additional Resources
