This section provides Automotive Industry links and resources to assist your startup or small business.

Automotive Industry Overview

The U.S. automotive industry is the second largest in the world for vehicle sales and production. Auto parts suppliers are directly responsible for 400,000 U.S. jobs, and the total impact of the auto parts industry is estimated to be directly and indirectly responsible for over 4 million jobs. This industry overview is provided by SelectUSA.

Automotive Industry Data

Auto Economic Data – economic contributions of the industry by state, congressional district, state house district, state senate district and county from the Auto Care Association

Autos Drive America Forward – detailed industry data by state from the Auto Alliance

American Automobile Manufacturers – map displaying American auto manufacturers and their impact

Automotive Industry Center – analysis, data, trends, and news from Edmunds

Automotive Industry Resources

Auto Maintenance & Repair

Auto Aftermarket

New & Used Car Dealers

Legal & Regulations

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards – federal regulations issued from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Regulation of Motor Vehicle Parts – comprehensive guide on state and federal regulations of motor vehicle parts from the Specialty Equipment Market Association

Regulations for Emissions – regulations and rulemaking documents related to vehicle and engine emissions standards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Technology

Auto Industry and Technology – a look at the impact of fuel efficient vehicles, AI, autonomous vehicles, and Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS) on the auto industry

Automotive Innovation Infographic – a look at the ACES framework (Automation, Connected, Electric, and Shared) and their impact on automotive future

Technology Transforming the Auto Industry – an in depth look at EASCY (electrified, autonomous, shared, connected and “yearly” updated) and their impact on automotive future from PWC

Automotive Technology Disruptors – technology’s impact on premium auto brands (from Harvard Business Review, registration/subscription required)

Automotive Industry Associations

Automotive Industry Publications

Trending Topics

Auto Industry and E-Commerce – impact of ecommerce on the auto industry

Auto Ownership – a look at the impact of autonomous vehicles, ride sharing, and car ownership

Auto Show Trend Report – trends from the 2018 Auto show

Auto Trends – a look at car sales, subscription models, electric cars, ride sharing, and autonomous vehicles

Automotive Industry Trends – trends in the auto industry setting up the stage for innovation and investments

Additional Resources

Already in business or thinking about starting your own small business? Check out our various small business resources:

Remember, you can also receive free professional business advice and free or low-cost business training from your local Small Business Development Center!

